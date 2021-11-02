Cowboys cut Bardlee Anae, place Jabril Cox on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Cowboys stood pat at the trade deadline, but they did announce a pair of transactions Tuesday.

Dallas waived defensive end Bradlee Anae.

The 2020 fifth-round draft pick appeared in four games this season, seeing action on 50 defensive snaps and 50 on special teams.

Anae’s offsides penalty on a punt allowed Minnesota to keep the ball, and the Vikings got a field goal out of the drive.

“Get the football, and that’s a bad penalty,” special teams coach John Fassel said, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. “That’s a bad penalty. Fourth-and-five, and, you know, it’s just a bad penalty.”

The Cowboys also placed rookie linebacker Jabril Cox on injured reserve. The fourth-round choice tore his ACL on Sunday.

The Cowboys have three open spots on their 53-player roster. Receiver Michael Gallup is among the Cowboys eligible to return from injured reserve.

Dallas currently has 12 players on injured reserve.