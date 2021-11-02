Derrick Henry out of surgery, recovering

Getty Images

Titans running back Derrick Henry underwent foot surgery Tuesday morning as planned. Dianna Russini of ESPN reports that surgery “went well,” and Henry now is recovering.

Henry injured his foot in Sunday’s victory over the Colts, but he still played through the end of the game. He played 74 percent of Tennessee’s offensive snaps.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Monday there is a chance Henry can return this season, but it is roughly an eight-week recovery.

Henry led the league in rushing each of the past two seasons, gaining 2,027 yards with 17 touchdowns last year. He currently leads the league with 219 carries, 937 yards rushing and 10 rushing touchdowns, which had him on pace for 465 touches, 1,948 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Indianapolis’ Jonathan Taylor is second with 649 rushing yards.