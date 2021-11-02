Eagles, Jets, Giants set to have multiple high first-round picks in 2022 NFL draft

Getty Images

The Eagles, Jets and Giants are not having great seasons, but they’re poised to be in great shape in the 2022 NFL draft.

Philadelphia, in particular, may have the kind of draft capital we almost never see in any NFL draft. Based on current draft order, the Eagles would have both their own first-round pick (No. 8 overall), the Dolphins’ first-round pick (No. 2 overall) from the trade that allowed Miami to take Jaylen Waddle, and the Colts’ first-round pick (No. 9 overall) from the Carson Wentz trade.

The Jets would have two of the Top 10 picks: their own (No. 7 overall) and Seattle’s (No. 10 overall) from the Jamal Adams trade.

The Giants would have two of the Top 11 picks: their own (No. 5 overall) and Chicago’s (No. 11 overall) from the trade that allowed the Bears to draft Justin Fields.

The winless Lions currently have the inside track to the first overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. The Dolphins and Texans are both 1-7 and tied for the second-worst record in the NFL. The tiebreaker is strength of schedule, which would currently give the Eagles the No. 2 pick through the Dolphins. But the tiebreaker may not matter, because the Texans and Dolphins play each other on Sunday. In a game that will be ugly to watch, unless you have a keen interest in the 2022 NFL draft order.