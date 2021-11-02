Falcons sign Daren Bates, James Vaughters to 53-man roster

Getty Images

The Falcons have made several roster moves on Tuesday, including signing a pair of players from their practice squad to the 53-man roster.

Atlanta announced that the team has promoted linebackers Daren Bates and James Vaughters and waived linebacker Dorian Etheridge.

Bates and Vaughters were both out of standard practice squad elevations after playing the last two games for Atlanta.

Bates was on the field for 22 combined special teams tackles in the last two weeks. Vaughters played 31 defensive snaps and 14 special teams snaps against the Dolphins and Panthers.

Etheridge has not appeared in a game since Week Five, when the Falcons beat the Jets in London. To that point, he’d been playing the majority of special teams snaps.

Additionally, the team has signed receiver Marvin Hall to its practice squad. Hall played two seasons in Atlanta before playing his next regular-season game with Detroit in 2019. He’s also spent time with the Raiders, Cardinals, Bears, Browns, and Patriots. He’s made 37 career catches for 772 yards with five touchdowns since 2017.

Adding Hall gives the Falcons some more depth with Calvin Ridley taking time away from football to focus on his mental wellbeing.