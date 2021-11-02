If officially charged with a felony, Henry Ruggs could be placed on paid leave

Getty Images

Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs faces a felony charge of DUI resulting in death after an overnight auto accident resulted in a fatality. It’s a horrible situation for the family of the victim, and it’s yet another reminder that anyone who is under the influence of any substance should take advantage of the various methods for getting a ride by clicking a button or two on a phone.

Ruggs faces, under Nevada law, between two and 20 years in prison, if convicted. Even if he’s not convicted, he faces potential league consequences.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the NFL believes that Ruggs will be eligible for paid leave under the Personal Conduct Policy, once he’s formally charged with a felony. Paid leave would last until the prosecution is concluded and final punishment is imposed by the league.

Usually, punishment for DUI and related offenses falls under the substance-abuse policy. Rarely do such situations result in felony charges or death.

Only twice in the last 25 years has a player been involved in such situations. In 2009, Browns receiver Donte Stallworth received a one-year suspension after pleading guilty to DUI manslaughter. A decade earlier, the league suspended Rams defensive end Leonard Little eight games after a drunk-driving incident resulted in death.