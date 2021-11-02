If officially charged with a felony, Henry Ruggs could be placed on paid leave

November 2, 2021
Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs faces a felony charge of DUI resulting in death after an overnight auto accident resulted in a fatality. It’s a horrible situation for the family of the victim, and it’s yet another reminder that anyone who is under the influence of any substance should take advantage of the various methods for getting a ride by clicking a button or two on a phone.

Ruggs faces, under Nevada law, between two and 20 years in prison, if convicted. Even if he’s not convicted, he faces potential league consequences.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the NFL believes that Ruggs will be eligible for paid leave under the Personal Conduct Policy, once he’s formally charged with a felony. Paid leave would last until the prosecution is concluded and final punishment is imposed by the league.

Usually, punishment for DUI and related offenses falls under the substance-abuse policy. Rarely do such situations result in felony charges or death.

Only twice in the last 25 years has a player been involved in such situations. In 2009, Browns receiver Donte Stallworth received a one-year suspension after pleading guilty to DUI manslaughter. A decade earlier, the league suspended Rams defensive end Leonard Little eight games after a drunk-driving incident resulted in death.

13 responses to "If officially charged with a felony, Henry Ruggs could be placed on paid leave

  1. I feel like the Raiders should just cut him. Considering he, you know, killed someone.

  2. 8 game suspension for a DUI induced death. This guy will never play in the NFL again. Times are changing.

  4. If that happens, the Raiders outta just go ahead and change the direct checking account routing number to the victim’s family’s bank account

  5. In the 2 previous cases they bought their freedom. Might not be a pretty solution but the family might be able to pursue a payout or have him jailed.

  6. It seems like every year you read about multiple incidents where NFL players are charged with DWI.

    Wouldn’t you think they would learn?
    Even acquitted May face huge losses of revenue.

    Don’t drink and drive ,
    it’s not that hard.

  8. How many on here would get to be on paid leave from your jobs if you had just done the same? Not me.

  9. This NFL’s paid-suspension policy bothers me.
    The NFL has a right to suspend players for conduct detrimenal to the league. It’s not fair to an accused player to lose paychecks if it turns out he’s not guilty or at fault, and its equally unfair to teams to have to pay a suspended player for not playing if it turns out the accusations have merit.
    Instead of placing a player on the NFL’s exempted list and paying him, I think the league should suspend him and place the money in an escrow account. If no guilt or fault is established the player is eventually reinstated and all withheld money goes to him. If guilt or fault is established all escrow money would go back to the team, making it an unpaid suspension.
    The Deshaun Watson case is one such example, and Henry Ruggs may well become another. I don’t know what outcome will arise from the Watson situation, but we all have a pretty good idea of how the latter is going to play out.

  11. An athlete driving a vehicle intoxicated is no different than an actor pulling the trigger of a gun. The person behind it is the one solely responsible for what happens.

  12. Hold up! You mean to tell me that John Gruden sent some offensive emails (NOT condoning it) and he is rail-roaded out of the league. Deshaun Watson has 20+ cases of sexual something or another and he is still getting paid (which is an absolute disgrace). And now this joker kills – KILLS – a person and he’s going on paid suspension!?!?! The NFL really needs it’s moral compass adjusted.

