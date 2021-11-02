Jets list Corey Davis, George Fant as out of practice again Tuesday

Getty Images

Wide receiver Corey Davis told reporters on Tuesday that his hip was feeling good, but it apparently wasn’t feeling good enough that they thought he would have practiced with the team.

The Jets estimated practice participation levels for the second straight day and Davis was listed as out of practice for the second straight day. Davis hurt his hip in practice last week and missed the Jets’ 34-31 win over the Bengals.

Davis said “we’ll see” when asked about playing against the Colts on Thursday and the Jets will issue injury designations on Wednesday.

That’s also when we’ll learn the outlook for left tackle George Fant (ankle), who left Sunday’s win and has joined Davis in being listed as out the last two days. Quarterback Zach Wilson (knee) is out for this week and the Jets also listed running back Tevin Coleman (hamstring) and defensive lineman Bryce Huff (back) as out again on Tuesday.

Tight end Trevon Wesco (knee) went from being listed as out to being listed as a limited participant. He’s the only Jets player in that category.