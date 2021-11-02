Joe Douglas in “lockstep” with Robert Saleh on Jets’ quarterback situation

Getty Images

Mike White will start for the Jets this week. Then, when Zach Wilson is ready to return from his knee injury, the Jets will decide the future at the position.

That’s what coach Robert Saleh said earlier this week, and it’s what General Manager Joe Douglas reiterated Tuesday.

“I’m in lockstep with the coach,” Douglas said, via Al Iannazzone of Newsday.

After White threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns in the victory over the Bengals, Saleh did not rule out White remaining the starter when Wilson is healthy. White will start Thursday night against the Colts.

The question is: Who will the Jets start in Week 10 against the Bills?

“I’m going to piggyback on everything coach said and we’re going to cross that bridge when we get to it,” Douglas said. “Our sole focus is the Indianapolis Colts.”

If White puts in another performance like Sunday’s, the Jets will have a hard time putting him back on the bench. In fact, they would probably lose the locker room if that happened.

Wilson, the No. 2 overall choice, has four touchdowns and nine interceptions in six games.

The Jets, though, still believe in Wilson’s long-term future.

“I feel like he was on his way to really taking off in that New England game prior to the injury,” Douglas said. “He’s a tough-minded young man. He has great work ethic. I think you’re going to continue to see him just shoot up. His arrow is pointing straight up. He’s going to continue to get better every day once he gets back on the field.”