Joe Judge: Giants have had problems with headsets not working in every game this year

Getty Images

Giants coach Joe Judge says his team had to use timeouts it didn’t want to use against the Chiefs on Monday Night Football because the headsets weren’t working and they couldn’t get their plays called.

In fact, Judge says the Giants’ headsets never work.

“It’s happened in every game so far,” Judge said, via Newsday. “We deal with the league and they keep telling us there are different software updates, but we had to call two timeouts today because we’re trying to send the deals in personnel-wise and we have half the headsets aren’t getting any reception . . . Whatever the issue with that is, the people involved with that had better get it fixed fast.”

Judge said he doesn’t know if league or Giants employees are in charge of getting the headsets to work but that it “better be fixed fast.”

It should have been fixed after the first time. That it still hasn’t been fixed nearing the halfway point of the season is bizarre, and one of the strangest complaints we’ve heard from an NFL coach this season.