Joe Judge on Sterling Shepard injury: Hopefully it’s not too bad

Getty Images

Injuries to skill position players have been an issue for the Giants all season and Monday night continued the theme.

Running back Saquon Barkley and wide receiver Kenny Golladay were both ruled out for the third straight game and wide receivers Dante Pettis, Sterling Shepard, and Kadarius Toney all got hurt during the game. Toney was able to return, but Pettis’ shoulder injury and Shepard’s quad injury ended their nights.

Shepard has missed three games with hamstring injuries already this season and head coach Joe Judge was left to hope that this injury won’t lead to further absences.

“I don’t have a final diagnosis on it right now,” Judge said in his postgame press conference. “It looked like he got twisted around by the defender on that penalty. I only saw a brief replay of it out of the corner of my eye so I’m running on second-hand information. I don’t have a final diagnosis on where he’s at. Obviously, he wasn’t able to come back into the game so we’ll see where he’s at. Hopefully it’s not too bad.”

The Giants face the Raiders at home in Week Nine before hitting their bye week. That scheduling might make it tempting to give injured players an extended period to heal up, but 2-6 teams don’t have the luxury of patience when it comes to such matters.