Las Vegas police say Henry Ruggs will be charged with felony DUI resulting in death

Seattle Seahawks v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs escaped serious injury in a car accident that happened on Tuesday morning. However, the two-car accident resulted in a fatality — and Ruggs allegedly was driving under the influence.

Las Vegas police have issued a statement indicating that Ruggs will be charged with DUI resulting in death.

Under Nevada law, DUI resulting in death is a Class B felony. Punishment includes two to 20 years in prison.

According to the statement, the front of Ruggs’s Corvette collided with the rear of a Toyota Rav4. The Toyota became engulfed in flames, and a “deceased victim” was found inside the Toyota.

Ruggs was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

30 responses to “Las Vegas police say Henry Ruggs will be charged with felony DUI resulting in death

  9. Promising young career. Say goodbye to your career and the millions and millions of dollars you’re going to leave on the table for being stupid.

  10. Money doesn’t buy you sense. All the money in the world for Uber, in fact I’m pretty sure the league provides them a driver for these situations. Now he’s not only ruined his own life but also devastated an entire family and murdered an innocent person.

  11. A life is taken and another life is changed forever and people jump as fast as they can to post snarky remarks.

  13. Uber and Lyft. I haven’t driven to a bar since 2013. Pretty sure Ruggs was making more than my salary.

  14. IF this is true, dude just took a life, presumably destroyed a family, and threw his own life away. All because he didn’t call Uber/Lyft. A hard, stark lesson for most of us, myself included.

  15. Tragic waste. Senseless irresponsibility. It’s hard to fathom. Many lives damaged through one preventable act.

  16. Tragic for all concerned.
    22yo young man makes one bad decision that destroys an innocent life and ruins a promising career.

    Thoughts and prayers.

    Life can change in an instant.

  17. Please tell me they actually hold this guy accountable. Enough of this crap where they get a slap on the wrist. A civilian is dead because of the negligence here.

    A cop once told me it was because drunk people are usually so relaxed that their bodies more easily “roll with the punches” in their vehicles, so to speak.

    Because they hit the other car. Does not matter if the rock hits the glass or the glass hits the rock not good for the glass.

  23. He killed someone and should be punished to the full extent of the law. There’s no excuse to be driving drunk, especially with such a ridiculous amount of money.

    And he deserves every single ‘snarky” remark.

  29. Oh man this stinks for my team. Why do these kids think its okay to do this? Uber, lyft, taxi whatever. I hope they throw the book at him he needs prison time for this crime.

  30. It’s generally the person who wasn’t at fault who gets killed or crippled. I hope their family gets most of Ruggs’ money.

