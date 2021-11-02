Las Vegas police say Henry Ruggs will be charged with felony DUI resulting in death

Getty Images

Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs escaped serious injury in a car accident that happened on Tuesday morning. However, the two-car accident resulted in a fatality — and Ruggs allegedly was driving under the influence.

Las Vegas police have issued a statement indicating that Ruggs will be charged with DUI resulting in death.

Under Nevada law, DUI resulting in death is a Class B felony. Punishment includes two to 20 years in prison.

According to the statement, the front of Ruggs’s Corvette collided with the rear of a Toyota Rav4. The Toyota became engulfed in flames, and a “deceased victim” was found inside the Toyota.

Ruggs was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.