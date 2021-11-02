Lions activate Taylor Decker

Getty Images

The Lions don’t have a game this week, but they did have a decision to make about left tackle Taylor Decker.

Decker was designated to return from injured reserve three weeks ago and the deadline to activate him was on Wednesday or the Lions would have to shut him down for the season. They announced on Tuesday that he’s been activated along with defensive end Kevin Strong.

Decker injured his finger in training camp and has not played in any games this season. If he returns to the lineup in Week 10, the Lions are expected to move first-round pick Penei Sewell to right tackle.

In addition to the two activations, the Lions also announced that they have waived guard Tommy Kraemer.