Marquez Valdes-Scantling back at practice for Packers

Getty Images

The Packers returned from a mini-bye following their Thursday night win with a practice on Monday and they got a pair of wideouts back on the field.

Allen Lazard was activated from the COVID-19 reserve list and Marquez Valdes-Scantling was designated for return from injured reserve. Valdes-Scantling has been out since Week Three with a hamstring injury and head coach Matt LaFleur didn’t say whether he’ll be back to face the Chiefs in Week Nine.

“He’s coming along,” LaFleur said, via the team’s website. “Anytime you’re dealing with that type of injury, you never want to put a guy out there too early, because then it basically doubles the timeline for when you get a guy back.”

Wide receiver Davante Adams could also come off the COVID-19 reserve list in the coming days and left tackle David Bakhtiari has been practicing in anticipation of coming off the physically unable to perform list, so the Packers offense could look a lot different than it did in their Week Eight win over the Cardinals.