NFL fails in final effort to relocate Rams relocation case

Posted by Mike Florio on November 2, 2021, 12:58 PM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

The NFL didn’t seem to take the Rams relocation litigation seriously until July, when a judge ruled that multiple owners must disclose financial information because they could be personally liable for punitive damages. Starting at that point, the NFL has commenced a Lions-versus-Rams-style kitchen-sink approach to bending the outcome in the direction of the oligarchs.

It hasn’t worked. A belated effort to move the trial out of St. Louis has failed at every level. Via Randy Karraker of ESPN 101, the Missouri Supreme Court has denied the league’s appeal of the decision to keep the case where it has been since it was filed.

Barring a settlement, a trial will begin on January 10. It likely will be unfolding as the Rams host the Super Bowl in the swanky new venue that owner Stan Kroenke built in Inglewood.

The outcome makes a massive verdict against the league even more likely. Which makes a fight over whether Kroenke will honor his indemnity more likely. Which could eventually persuade the NFL to just offer an expansion team to St. Louis, if Kroenke is able to break his promise to his partners to pay the expenses arising from his broken promise to the team’s former home.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “NFL fails in final effort to relocate Rams relocation case

  1. GREAT! This case should be heard where it was filed and the Rams deserve to lose for breaking the contract!

  2. Steve Cunningham says:
    November 2, 2021 at 1:41 pm
    GREAT! This case should be heard where it was filed and the Rams deserve to lose for breaking the contract!
    _____________

    Actually, St. Louis breached the contract by failing to maintain the Edward C. Jones Dome to the standards required by the agreement. And please don’t talk about some nebulous plan to build a new stadium which the City had no intention of doing.

  4. Steve Cunningham says:
    November 2, 2021 at 1:41 pm
    GREAT! This case should be heard where it was filed and the Rams deserve to lose for breaking the contract!
    _____________

    The law is clear that venue should be changed when a party cannot receive a fair trial in the current location. The NFL obviously cannot receive anything resembling a fair trial in the current venue. The trial judge has already proven to be totally biased in favor of the City. Every pretrial ruling has been against the NFL, including refusing to refer the case to arbitration pursuant the express terms of the agreement that the City claims to rely on.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.