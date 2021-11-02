Odell Beckham Sr. posts video putting blame for his son’s lack of production on Baker Mayfield

Getty Images

Odell Beckham Sr. appears to be sending a message that Odell Beckham Jr. wants out of Cleveland before today’s NFL trade deadline.

Beckham Sr. posted a video on Instagram that blamed his son’s lack of production in Cleveland on Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, showing highlights of plays on which Beckham got open and Mayfield failed to deliver the ball to him.

The words, “Every missed opportunity Odell was open” appeared on the screen before the collection of Mayfield lowlights. In the comments on his video, Beckham Sr. agreed with a fan who said that Mayfield just doesn’t want to get Beckham Jr. the ball.

That Beckham Sr. would post the video less than 24 hours before the NFL trade deadline strongly suggests that the family believes Beckham Jr. would be better off elsewhere. And it wouldn’t be the first time; Beckham Sr. took some social media shots at Giants owner John Mara in the months before the Giants traded Beckham Jr. to the Browns.

Beckham Jr. may claim he has no involvement in his dad’s social media activities, but it seems highly unlikely that the father (who was a running back at LSU from 1989 to 1992) would post such a criticism of Mayfield if the son didn’t agree with it. There haven’t been any reports that Beckham is close to getting traded, but perhaps his father is hoping that a Hail Mary pass on Instagram can change that.