Odell Beckham Sr. posts video putting blame for his son’s lack of production on Baker Mayfield

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 2, 2021, 10:37 AM EDT
Arizona Cardinals v Cleveland Browns
Getty Images

Odell Beckham Sr. appears to be sending a message that Odell Beckham Jr. wants out of Cleveland before today’s NFL trade deadline.

Beckham Sr. posted a video on Instagram that blamed his son’s lack of production in Cleveland on Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, showing highlights of plays on which Beckham got open and Mayfield failed to deliver the ball to him.

The words, “Every missed opportunity Odell was open” appeared on the screen before the collection of Mayfield lowlights. In the comments on his video, Beckham Sr. agreed with a fan who said that Mayfield just doesn’t want to get Beckham Jr. the ball.

That Beckham Sr. would post the video less than 24 hours before the NFL trade deadline strongly suggests that the family believes Beckham Jr. would be better off elsewhere. And it wouldn’t be the first time; Beckham Sr. took some social media shots at Giants owner John Mara in the months before the Giants traded Beckham Jr. to the Browns.

Beckham Jr. may claim he has no involvement in his dad’s social media activities, but it seems highly unlikely that the father (who was a running back at LSU from 1989 to 1992) would post such a criticism of Mayfield if the son didn’t agree with it. There haven’t been any reports that Beckham is close to getting traded, but perhaps his father is hoping that a Hail Mary pass on Instagram can change that.

59 responses to “Odell Beckham Sr. posts video putting blame for his son’s lack of production on Baker Mayfield

  3. The Beckhams should blame Odells lack of production the Calendar…

    And the fact that it is no longer 2017

  9. Beckham has been one of the most irrelevant WR1/WR2 for most of his NFL career. He’s not elite and at this point he’s not even above average.

  10. Beckham is done and has been for a while. He used to make the most ridiculous catches but can’t catch simple passes whenever he’s even on the field. Always injured and diminished skills. Someone will get him thinking they can turn him around but they won’t be able to because he stopped caring a long time ago.

  12. Mayfield is terrible. Beckham is over and has always been a me a m first guy. Trade him to the Jaguars. They need a receiver

  18. Holmgren’s frozen ‘stache says:
    November 2, 2021 at 10:40 am
    Social media.

    Destroying mankind since its inception.
    ________

    Actually social media is doing a public service by exposing idiots on a daily basis.

  21. He needs to get out of there… I was sure he would be a HOF player his first couple years, only needed to scale back the anthics a little. Well he’s been pretty calm in Cleveland and he’s an aftertought in their offense. If you have a Ferrari in the garage and never use it on a racetrack, whats the point?.. Such a waiste.

  23. Jr had that one mind blowing catch with the Giants a few years ago and everyone lost their minds ever since. Not that Baker is anything special either, but…

  24. Make one overhyped play while wearing a New York uniform, and you get to be considered relevant forever, reality be damned.

  25. Would certainly be better for the Browns if we was out of their locker room. The guy has been a team cancer his whole career.

  28. Yes we all know the Beckhams are good at drama but honestly, how can you disagree with him? I’ve felt this way all year – I think Baker wants to be the biggest star in CLE and get all the credit – he never wanted OBJ there. You can’t explain it any other way. Is it cuz OBJ has some drops? No way, if that was it why did Baker continue to target Landry on Sunday – he couldn’t catch a cold. Baker is not a team first guy – he has hurt the team really badly with his selfish bs. Why does Stefanski let him get away with it? I have no idea but imo, Baker needs to go – keep OBJ. There’s not enough room for 2 divas – OBJ is the more talented diva. Case can handle things for a year or two.

  30. He should be traded to Kansas City were his father could debate with Mahonme’s family and create NFL’s version of Family Feud. Fun family entertainment for everybody!

  31. A diva wide receiver who made one spectacular Sportscenter highlight is like a child star who receives tons of attention at nine years old. Then is never heard from again. Feels unfair, I’m sure.

  32. His career has spiraled out of control downwards ever since he proposed to the kicking net on the
    Sidelines

  34. Classy move, Dad. Your son has not been productive for a long time now. Don’t blame that on Baker Mayfield.

  35. Mayfield is average in the pocket. Him being short with no footwork, he cannot process the speed of Beckham.

  36. Pops is right. Baker is wasting OBJ’s career. Trade him to the Patriots and see Mac Jones turn OBJ into a superstar receiver like he did with his receivers at Alabama. The Patriots offense has not replaced Julian Edelman who was great in the slot and great YAC receiver. OBJ can do that also.

  37. The headache he creates has well passed his talent level, maybe the Browns can package a draft pick, they will pay his remaining salary for a 7th rounder to a team like the Jets or Lions. Or call up the Rams they would probably send some threes, fours, and fives (I thing there 1s, 2s and 3s are already gone for the next several years.

  40. Yep. Open where he wasn’t supposed to be while his QB was under duress. Or the play was simply designed to go the other way.this is the NFL. QBs have 2-3 seconds to get the ball out.

  41. there’s a good chance he would’ve dropped the pass anyway. he should shut it down and get the shoulder surgeries

  42. Isn’t it amazing how when you are a “Star” everyone else is responsible for your failures?

    Not like us regular guys who have to shoulder the blame when we aren’t successful.

  43. I bet Pop sits at the diner each morning with his best bud LaVar Ball arguing which of their kids is most disrespected — then brain storming bizarre social media ploys to get their boys the glory they all “deserve.”

  47. 45 minutes from now he will retract that statement because of the back lash his son is getting. Woops I shouldn’t have said what I think…..

  49. Ever since Eli Manning refused to play for the then-San Diego Football Team, players have gotten the idea that they can get shipped out of teams they don’t want to be stuck with. A few have been successful at it, but it’s mostly unseemly the things they do/say/post to get themselves moved.

  51. Beckham had a chance to help win the game when Mayfield threw down middle, just a bit high, but very catchable, vs the Steelers. Watch the tape. Beckham was afraid to get hit, took his eyes off the ball and looked at safety approaching. No heart. Could been a bit better throw, but guys that get paid like that, they make the catch.

  52. Why would the Packers invite this guy into their locker room? A-Rod trusts the WR’s that are there now.

  53. Mr. Beckham
    Perhaps your son would be better regarded if he caught the short passes that HIT HIM IN HIS HANDS. If healthy (BIG IF) Odell is good for the tough catches. Unfortunately he doesn’t stay healthy and he rarely catches simple, routine passes. Was glad we got him, will be happy to see him go.

  54. Any player who has a father that will open his trap ONCE about his son’s issues with a team is a player who needs to be traded to another team. I just don’t get it when adult players have to leverage a parent to do their bidding. I’d be embarrassed if my Dad had pulled a trick like that. It would be the last time he did that.

  57. Parents should never get involved in their kids sports once kids reach High School. That said OBS is 100% correct. Not only can Busterfield not get OBJ the ball, he cant find any open receivier until its too late. They showed a replay Sunday when Austin Hooper was wide freaking open, but because Busterfield is too short, they have to roll him out, therefore, he’s worried about the roll out and misses wide open recieivers constantly. They show game footage every week where he misses wide open receivers at a minimum of 10x per game.

  58. Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Justin Herbert, Mac Jones wouldnt have problems finding OBJ

  59. I like Baker while fully recognizing that he has a lot of room for improvement. Having said that, OBJ’s dad pointing fingers at the QB doesn’t help anything. I think half of the issue is that OBJ creates stress and drama (like this) when he feels he’s not getting the ball as much as he should.

    Baker did much better last year when he didn’t need to cater to OBJ’s ego and could just play the game.

    I would trade OBJ for a backup O-lineman at this point.

