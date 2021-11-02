Packers cutting Jaylon Smith

Getty Images

Jaylon Smith‘s stint with the Packers didn’t last long.

Smith is being released by the Packers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Packers signed Smith less than a month ago after he was released by the Cowboys. The party line out of Dallas at the time was that the Cowboys were concerned about the large injury guarantee for 2022 on Smith’s contract, but his contract with the Packers has no such guarantee. Green Bay apparently just doesn’t think he’s playing well enough.

In two games as a Packer, Smith played a grand total of 27 snaps.

Smith will now try to find another team that thinks he can get the job done after both the Cowboys and the Packers felt that he wasn’t.