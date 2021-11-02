Panthers signing Josh Love to practice squad

Getty Images

With Sam Darnold currently in the concussion protocol, the Panthers are bringing in another quarterback.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Carolina is signing Josh Love to its practice squad.

Love signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of San Jose State last year, but didn’t make the team out of training camp. He also was invited to Browns rookie minicamp in 2021 but didn’t stick with the team.

Love becomes the fourth quarterback with Carolina between the team’s 53-man roster and practice squad. P.J. Walker is Darnold’s backup and would presumably start the Week Nine matchup against New England if Darnold doesn’t clear the concussion protocol.

The Panthers also have former Jets 2020 fourth-round pick James Morgan on their practice squad.