Patrick Mahomes: I think we can still be a special offense

Posted by Myles Simmons on November 2, 2021, 9:14 AM EDT
The Chiefs beat the Giants 20-17 on Monday night, improving their record back to .500 at 4-4.

But Kansas City’s offense still doesn’t look like the prolific unit of years past.

The team committed multiple turnovers in its fourth consecutive game, with quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ early interception and tight end Travis Kelce’s third-quarter fumble. Plus Kansas City was penalized 12 times for 103 yards.

But the club was able to overcome those negative plays and win with a pair of Harrison Butker fourth-quarter field goals.

Mahomes, who finished the contest 29-of-48 passing for 275 yards with one touchdown and one interception, said after the game that the Chiefs just kept battling.

“Even the Titans game the week before, we’re going to battle to the very end, I promise you that,” Mahomes said. “You’re hoping that the turnover luck flips the other way, but that comes with us trying to execute at a higher level. We had the ball that bounced up in the air and was picked off. Then Travis, who doesn’t fumble, he fumbled. Like I said to Trav and all these guys, ‘I’m going to keep coming right back to you. I’m going to throw it to you and let you make a play because I have that trust in you.’

“I think as the season goes on, hopefully we can correct the turnovers and I think we can still be a special offense.”

Mahomes currently leads the league with 10 interceptions and is on pace for just over 21 this season. He had only 23 picks combined in his first three years as a starter. The Chiefs have a league-worst 19 turnovers with nine lost fumbles.

Kansas City is still fourth in yards and ninth in points, so the team can still move the ball. But with the Packers, Raiders, and Cowboys on tap before their Week 12 bye, the Chiefs can hardly afford to continue their giveaways and penalties at their current clip.

“All you can do is focus on the Packers now,” Mahomes said. “Obviously, we know this entire season we play a lot of good football teams coming up. You focus on the Packers. That’s a great football team — I think they’re the first seed in the NFC — you know they’re going to be a great challenge for you. You go back to your execution; you go back to practice executing in not getting those penalties.

“But guys are playing hard, they’re battling, they’re trying to find ways to win games and we were able to find a way [on Monday] to win it.”

14 responses to “Patrick Mahomes: I think we can still be a special offense

  2. Its amusing watching people pile on Andy.

    22 seasons;
    8 top 5 offenses
    18 top 10 offenses
    Only 3x in the bottom 3rd.. and one of those seasons was his 1st season in Philly

    He’s the best offensive mind in the game. He won’t down for long. Probably just needs somebody to tell him to get out of his own way.

  3. Even against a perennial bottom feeder like the Giants all they could muster was a lousy 20 points. That Superbowl window is shut tight. Hope Mahomes enjoys his $50 million.

  4. Can someone please tell me when he plans on unleashing his “special” left-handed, behind the back, between the legs, no-look pass? I’ve been patiently waiting for what seems like forever now.

  5. Holmgren’s frozen ‘stache says:
    November 2, 2021 at 9:22 am
    Its amusing watching people pile on Andy.

    22 seasons;
    8 top 5 offenses
    18 top 10 offenses
    Only 3x in the bottom 3rd.. and one of those seasons was his 1st season in Philly

    He’s the best offensive mind in the game. He won’t down for long. Probably just needs somebody to tell him to get out of his own way.

    —————-

    And one of those seasons at the bottom was his *last* in Philly.

    You say he won’t be down for long, and you might be right. But history has shown the opposite to be true.

    Once Reid’s Eagles reached their peak in 04, the shiny moments got fewer and further between. Sure, there was one more NFCCG, but that was due to a weird, lightning-in-a-bottle stretch run after a very shaky start that looked just like every other year from 05 thru 09. And yeah, there was the Vick moment, but we all remember how that turned out, right? It was basically a slow spiral down the drain.

    The way the Chiefs look right now is startlingly similar to the way the Eagles looked back then.

    There could be something about Reid’s coaching that doesn’t work as well after the summit has been attained.

  6. No. No, you cant. They barely beat the Giants. Chiefs might be drafting in the top 10 after the season. Brady might have destroyed another career. Did Wilson ever come close to competing in a Super Bowl again? Has Matt Ryan ever been the same? Mahomes was looking like a generational talent until Brady put an end to that.

  7. touchback6 says:
    November 2, 2021 at 9:18 am
    lol!!!

    Did he watch the tape from last night yet?

    ———

    Have you watched the tape from the pats losing at home to the dolphins. The worst team in the nfl?

  8. The chiefs depend on someway breaking free for a big play , the defense doesn’t scare anyone and the O line looks like a work in progress . The Giants had a practice squad out there and the Chiefs won by 3 .

  9. Chiefs next 3 games – Packers at home, Raiders in Vegas, Cowboys at home. They better unleash this special offense or they will be looking at 4-7 real soon.

  10. Special!!?? Really!!?? Giants gave you that game. I think he made need to go into concussion protocol. Got the phantom face mask call, and a few other calls and you barely got a win from a 2 win team.

  11. Holmgren’s frozen ‘stache says:
    November 2, 2021 at 9:22 am
    Its amusing watching people pile on Andy.

    22 seasons;
    8 top 5 offenses
    18 top 10 offenses

    ———-

    1 SB win

  12. You say he won’t be down for long, and you might be right. But history has shown the opposite to be true.
    ==========

    24th in 2005 when McNabb was hurt.. back to 6th in 2006, even with McNabb hurt again

    Yeah, the Eagles bottomed out in 2012.. he went to KC and was right back in the top 10 again (6th.. with a unit that was dead last the previous year)

    I respect the points you made about the end of the line in Philly, but I just can’t understand why anyone would think he won’t push through this. He always has. And unlike the past teams, he has generational players in Mahomes and Kelce.

    .. and they’re 4th in yards, 9th in points. Yet we’re talking crisis mode?

  13. Anyone who underestimates the Chiefs with Patrick and coach Reid does so at their own peril.

