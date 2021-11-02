Philip Rivers says he’ll listen if Saints want to call

Getty Images

Saints head coach Sean Payton said that it would be a challenge to bring in a quarterback unfamiliar with the team’s offensive system in the wake of Jameis Winston‘s season-ending knee injury, but a longtime NFL starter could be an option if Payton decides to go that route.

Former Chargers and Colts quarterback Philip Rivers retired after the end of the 2020 season and took over as a high school football coach in his native Alabama this fall, but told Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times that he would listen if the Saints gave him a call. Rivers said he has not heard anything from the team at this point.

Rivers started every game his teams played between the 2006 and 2020 seasons and closed out that by throwing for 4,169 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions while completing 68 percent of his passes for the Colts last season.

Trevor Siemian replaced Winston in Sunday’s win over the Buccaneers. The team hopes to get Taysom Hill back from a concussion this week and also has rookie Ian Book on the roster.