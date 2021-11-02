Raiders cut Nathan Peterman

Getty Images

Quarterback Nathan Peterman won’t be with the Raiders when they return from their bye week against the Giants.

According to multiple reports, the Raiders have cut quarterback Nathan Peterman. With the move coming after the trade deadline, Peterman will be available on waivers to the rest of the 31 teams in the league. He will be come a free agent if he goes unclaimed.

Peterman was a 2017 fifth-round pick of the Bills who made four mostly disastrous starts during his first two NFL seasons. He was released in November 2018 and signed with the Raiders’ practice squad the next month.

He appeared in one game this year and one game last year. Marcus Mariota remains as the backup to Derek Carr in Las Vegas.