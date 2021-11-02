Raiders: We are aware of an accident involving Henry Ruggs and are devastated by the loss of life

Getty Images

After Las Vegas police issued a statement saying Henry Ruggs will be charged with DUI resulting in death after an early morning accident, the Raiders have issued their own statement on the wide receiver.

“The Raiders are aware of an accident involving Henry Ruggs III that occurred this morning in Las Vegas,” the statement reads. “We are devastated by the loss of life and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family. We are in the process of gathering information and will have no further comment at this time.”

According to the police statement, the front of Ruggs’ Chevrolet Corvette collided with the rear of a Toyota Rav4. The Toyota was engulfed in flames and a “deceased victim” was found inside of it.

Ruggs remained at the scene and was transported to a local hospital and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The Raiders selected Ruggs with the 12th overall pick in the 2020 draft.