Rams release DeSean Jackson

Posted by Myles Simmons on November 2, 2021, 5:13 PM EDT
Arizona Cardinals v Los Angeles Rams
Getty Images

After they were unable to find a trade partner, the Rams have released DeSean Jackson.

The Rams announced the move on Tuesday afternoon.

General Manager Les Snead told reporters that Los Angeles did not do so before 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. That means Jackson will be subject to waivers because he’ll be cut after the trade deadline.

Jackson posted a goodbye message to the Rams on his Instagram.

“I am very grateful for the time that I spent playing for the LA Rams,” Jackson said. ‘Although this isn’t the outcome that we wanted, I am extremely appreciative for the opportunity & support given to me by the Rams Coaches & all of the Fans. I understand that everything happens for a reason & I look forward to beginning the next chapter of my NFL career. Thank you.”

Jackson caught eight passes for 221 yards with a touchdown for the Rams in seven games. But he never played more than 22 offensive snaps in a game, with some matchups playing just three or four.

“It was an experiment that we attempted. Didn’t work out as well as we wanted it to, as well as DeSean wanted it to, as well as Sean [McVay] wanted it to,” Snead said, via Greg Beacham of the Associated Press. “That is why we wanted to move in this direction, come up with a win-win.”

Though Jackson is 34, he’s still displayed an ability to make plays.

If a team claims Jackson off waivers, they’ll be on the hook for the rest of his 2021 salary.

But in with Jackson’s release, the Rams’ receiving corps is particularly thin. The club also placed rookie Tutu Atwell on injured reserve on Tuesday with a season-ending shoulder injury. That leaves Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, Van Jefferson, and Ben Skowronek as receivers on the 53-man roster. Landen Akers and J.J. Koski are receivers on the practice squad.

Los Angeles also announced that the team has waived defensive end Jonah Williams and placed linebacker Travin Howard on injured reserve.

11 responses to “Rams release DeSean Jackson

  2. Have a chance to compete or a ring and play 20 snaps a game, or go to the Jaguars or Jets and play for no purpose and get hurt after returning kicks, punts, running reversals and blocking.

  5. cb924257 says:
    November 2, 2021 at 5:17 pm
    Have a chance to compete or a ring and play 20 snaps a game, or go to the Jaguars or Jets and play for no purpose and get hurt after returning kicks, punts, running reversals and blocking.
    ———————————————-

    Would you rather play in the NFL for the Jags or Jets or sit on the bench and get a ring? Personally, I’d rather play. We know who Barry Sanders and Calvin Johnson are. We have no idea who Ke’Shawn Vaughn is.

  6. I believe this may have been to create cap space for Von Miller.

    Because they only had around 5 million in cap space, and they are on the hook for about 9 million for Miller.

  7. It’s a bummer that this didn’t work out, but our receiving corps is so stacked that it was impossible for him to get playing time. I would love to see him get signed by the Chargers.

  9. I can’t help but think that releasing him after 4:00PM was intentional, so as to limit his ability to end up with a contender.

    I have a feeling teams with losing records will pass on him since he’s too much of a headache, and winning teams will pass on him because, well, he was a headache with the current best team in the NFL.

