Rams signing linebacker Christian Rozeboom off Chiefs practice squad

Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams are re-signing linebacker Christian Rozeboom off the practice squad of the Kansas City Chiefs, according to Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com.

Rozeboom made his debut with the Chiefs earlier this season against the Tennessee Titans when he was elevated to the active roster as a practice squad call-up. He made one tackle in the game on special teams duty.

Rozeboom was an undrafted free agent signing of the Rams out of South Dakota State in 2020 and spent the season on the team’s practice squad. He was released by the Rams at the end of training camp in August and elected to sign with the Chiefs practice squad instead.

The return of Rozeboom will help the Rams with their depth at linebacker as Travin Howard was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury and will be out at least three weeks.