Getty Images

TMZ reports that Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs has been involved in a “serious” car accident.

It happened in Las Vegas at 3:40 a.m. local time.

Per the report, Ruggs’s condition is currently unknown. The photos from the scene show massive damage to a pair of vehicles.

Ruggs, who played college football at Alabama, was the first receiver taken in the 2020 draft.

We’ll provide updates as more information emerges.