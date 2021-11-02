Report: L.J. Collier is expected to remain in Seattle

Getty Images

The Seahawks have listed defensive end L.J. Collier among their inactives six times in eight games. He is not injured.

Despite being a first-round choice in 2019, Collier hasn’t been good enough to dress for many games.

That made Collier a potential target for a team looking for pass rush help. The Seahawks, though, are not expected to trade Collier, Corbin Smith of SI.com reports.

The trade deadline ends at 4 p.m. ET today.

The Seahawks fielded calls about Collier but didn’t receive any offers they considered worthwhile to trade him, Smith reports.

So while Collier remains frustrated with his playing time, he will remain in Seattle this season.

Collier has played only two games and hasn’t played much. In 39 snaps, Collier has three tackles and two quarterback hits.

He played all 16 games last season and made 22 tackles and three sacks after playing 11 games as a rookie.