Reports: Jets add John Beck to coaching staff

Former NFL quarterback John Beck was spotted on the Jets sideline in team garb by people watching Sunday’s Jets 34-31 win over the Bengals and he’s set to be there in the weeks to come as well.

Beck worked with Jets first-round pick Zach Wilson as a personal quarterback coach for several years and helped prepare him to work with teams ahead of this year’s draft. That makes it obvious why he would be of interest to the Jets and multiple reports say he’ll be working with Wilson and the rest of the team for the rest of the season.

This is Beck’s first time on an NFL staff, but he did play for Washington when Kyle Shanahan was the offensive coordinator in Washington. Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur worked under Shanahan in Atlanta and San Francisco, so there may be some familiarity with the offensive concepts.

Even without any carryover, the move seems clearly designed to make Wilson more comfortable after a rough start to his rookie season. A knee injury means he’ll remain an observer as Mike White tries to followup his outstanding debut performance with another winning outing against the Colts on Thursday night.