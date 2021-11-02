Rodney Hudson designated to return from IR

Getty Images

The Cardinals are getting healthier along their offensive line.

Center Rodney Hudson has been designated to return from injured reserve, Arizona announced on Tuesday. That means Hudson will be able to practice and could be activated to the 53-man roster to play against the 49ers in Week Nine.

Hudson went on IR with rib and shoulder injuries on Oct. 16. He started Arizona’s first five games but was unable to finish the team’s Week Five victory over San Francisco.

The Cardinals acquired Hudson, a three-time Pro Bowler, from the Raiders in March.

Arizona also signed outside linebacker Tahir Whitehead and defensive lineman Matt Dickerson to its practice squad on Tuesday and released tight end Ross Travis and offensive lineman Koda Martin from the practice squad.