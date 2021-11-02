Steelers sign Taco Charlton to active roster, add Josh Lambo to practice squad

Getty Images

The Steelers promoted edge rusher Taco Charlton from the practice squad after they ruled Melvin Ingram out of Sunday’s game against the Browns and Charlton will be sticking around a while longer.

Charlton signed to the active roster on Tuesday after the Steelers traded Ingram to the Chiefs for a sixth-round pick. Charlton played 10 snaps in the victory over Cleveland, which was his first appearance of this season. He had two sacks in seven games with the Chiefs in 2020.

The Steelers also announced that they have signed kicker Josh Lambo and defensive tackle Kahlil Davis to the practice squad.

Lambo gives them an option at kicker with Chris Boswell in the concussion protocol. He was released by the Jaguars after a poor start to the season.

Davis is the brother of Steelers defensive tackle Carlos Davis. He played two games with the Buccaneers as a sixth-round pick last season.