Texans, Dolphins won’t do Deshaun Watson deal

Posted by Mike Florio on November 2, 2021, 2:28 PM EDT
Last week, they were closing in on getting it done. This week, the Dolphins have pulled the plug.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com (i.e., the Dolphins specifically selected him to receive the leaked announcement), the Dolphins won’t trade for Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Here’s his tweet: “Although the Dolphins did due diligence on Deshaun Watson and had conversations with Houston, Miami will not make a trade for the QB, per source. Dolphins’ owner Stephen Ross, who had contingencies that needed to be met for any deal, made the final decision to not move forward.”

(I thought Ross didn’t make football decisions. Oh wait, that was and is and always will be BS, whenever any owner tries to say it.)

What Schefter doesn’t say is that the “contingencies” were settlements of the 22 civil lawsuits. Watson was only going to settle the cases if a trade happened. Since there’s no settlement, there’s no trade.

Schefter adds this: “While Miami considered bringing in Deshaun Watson, no deal ever was in place and the Dolphins will stick with Tua Tagovailoa, a young QB who has shown improvement this year.”

Of course no deal was in place; otherwise, it would have been done. Last week, the two sides were close. As PFT has reported, once the Texans caught wind of the possibility of a settlement of the cases, the Texans drove up the price, and the talks cratered.

As explained on Sunday’s Football Night in America, a trade and the settlement went hand in hand. Although the Dolphins can try to make it look like Ross took a stand on principle, if the Texans and Dolphins had reached a deal, Watson would have gotten the cases settled. They didn’t, so he didn’t. And now Watson will continue to get paid by the Texans to not play.

21 responses to "Texans, Dolphins won't do Deshaun Watson deal

  1. So as anyone with a pulse has known for months, there was and is no deal. Watson will not be moved, if at all, until after his legal woes have been cleared up. Can we please put this to bed now?

  7. Sure, some owners meddle in football decisions far more than they should. This one has implications beyond football, and should have owner involvement.

  8. Never mind the civil lawsuits, what about the criminal charges? Watson is a long way off from being cleared from anything. Miami didn’t lose anything from walking away, they gained from it. Watch the Russel Wilson to Miami narrative start soon.

  9. Watson is such a fool over this settlement issue. The damage is done. It only goes downhill from here Bro. Take the L and move on. When you find yourself in a hole, quit digging.

  11. He should go on the owners ‘untouchable’ list!
    In a ‘cancel culture’, bad character like this is what needs to be cancelled…

  12. I hope Tua plays well. When contract time rolls around, I hope he tells the Dolphins to take a hike.

  13. patsfan4lifedynasty says:

    November 2, 2021 at 2:34 pm

    Tua should ask for a trade anyway. Miami is clearly not all in on him.

    ———–
    What has he shown that they should be all in on him? Hes a young qb with potential but he hasnt reached it and his ceiling is looking lower than when they drafted him, all that adds up to it being foolish to be “all in on him”. Its not like their trying to throw tua overboard for just anything they can get, their trying to acquire a qb who before the accusations at worst was considered a top 10 qb. Seems so many want to be entitled and given the job and then given free reign no matter if they see an upgrade, that just shows a fragile ego.

  14. Grier and Flores were kept from pulling a Bill O’Brien. No reason those 2 should have any say with all those picks and the results we are currently seeing in year 3.

    If the Phins don’t right the ship, both guys and their staffs should be fired. Not trading crucial picks that could be used to jump in for another QB, in 2023.

  15. The only way a team would deal for him now is to get him on the cheap. The only reason the Texans would deal him now is to get full value. Ergo, no deal will be done this season.

  16. Ross making football decisions is the major reason why the team has been a dumpster fire under his ownership.

  18. Lol. Now you guys can stop talking about it. Zero chance this was ever close. Too many legal questions. Too much baggage right now.

  21. Houston is starting to make the Jets look like a great organization in comparison. In the long-run the Dolphins will be much better off holding onto those draft picks. Watson won’t be playing any time soon.

