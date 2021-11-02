Titans announce they’ve signed Adrian Peterson, D’Onta Foreman to their practice squad

Getty Images

Adrian Peterson isn’t the only veteran running back the Titans may use with Derrick Henry out indefinitely.

Tennessee announced on Tuesday that the club has signed not only Peterson, but also D’Onta Foreman to its practice squad.

Foreman played six games for the Titans in 2020, amassing 95 yards rushing and a 5-yard touchdown reception. He played just 29 offensive snaps and 13 special teams snaps for the club.

Foreman spent this year’s training camp with the Falcons but was released from their practice squad in early September. A 2017 Texans third-round pick, Foreman has also spent time with the Colts.

The Titans also announced the release of veteran linebacker Avery Williamson from the 53-man roster. He appeared in two games for the club, playing 22 special teams snaps. And Tennessee cut running back Mekhi Sargent, defensive lineman Caraun Reid, and defensive lineman Eli Ankou from its practice squad.

Henry was set to have foot surgery on Tuesday morning. Head coach Mike Vrabel gave no timetable for the running back’s return. Henry was placed on injured reserve on Monday.

Jeremy McNichols is currently the only running back on Tennessee’s 53-man roster. He has 38 yards on seven carries and 21 receptions for 203 yards with a touchdown this season.