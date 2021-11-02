Vikings place Danielle Hunter on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Vikings placed Danielle Hunter on injured reserve Tuesday. They did not announce a corresponding move.

Hunter will miss the rest of the season with a torn pectoral muscle.

Hunter missed all of last season with a neck injury. He returned to the field this season and made six sacks in seven games.

Hunter’s contract calls for an $18.5 million roster bonus on the fifth day of the league year in 2022, which means he likely either re-works his contract or the Vikings release him in the offseason.

The Vikings made Hunter a third-round choice in 2015. He has 314 tackles, 60.5 sacks and 90 quarterback hits.