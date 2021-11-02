Von Miller gets permission to wear Elroy Hirsch’s No. 40

USA TODAY Sports

The Rams have several retired numbers. Elroy Hirsch’s No. 40 is not among them.

Still, the number hasn’t been issued in decades. Linebacker Von Miller, who wore No. 40 at Texas A&M, has gotten the blessing of Hirsch’s family to wear the unofficially retired number.

Officially, the Rams have retired eight numbers: 7 (Bob Waterfield), 28 (Marshall Faulk), 29 (Eric Dickerson), 74 (Merlin Olen), 75 (Deacon Jones), 78 (Jackie Slater), 80 (Isaac Bruce), and 85 (Jack Youngblood).

Hirsch played for the Rams from 1949 to 1957, and he served as the team’s G.M. from 1960 to 1969. He’s a member of the All-Decade Team for the 1950, the NFL’s 50th anniversary team, and the NFL’s 100th anniversary team.

It’s unclear why Hirsch’s number wasn’t officially retired. And it’s unclear whether Miller would have sought permission to wear No. 40 if it had been. On multiple occasions, a retired jersey has been unretired for a veteran arrival. Which undermines the concept of the retired number.