Washington places Chase Roullier on IR, activates Darrick Forrest

Getty Images

Washington has made a pair of roster moves on Tuesday.

After center Chase Roullier received an initial diagnosis of a fractured fibula, the Football Team has placed him on injured reserve. Roullier was carted off the field in Sunday’s loss to Denver with an air cast on his left leg.

Tyler Larsen replaced Roullier during the game and is expected to start at center with Roullier out.

Roullier had played every offensive snap for Washington this season until his injury. He was a sixth-round pick in the 2017 draft.

To take Roullier’s roster spot, the Football Team activated safety Darrick Forrest off of injured reserve. A fifth-round pick in this year’s draft out of Cincinnati, Forrest has been on IR since the start of the season with a hamstring injury.