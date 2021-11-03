Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID, won’t play Sunday

Posted by Josh Alper on November 3, 2021, 11:00 AM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

When the Packers and Chiefs met in 2019, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes missed a chance to match up with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers because of an injury.

The two teams are set to meet again this Sunday, but Mahomes and Rodgers still won’t be meeting up. It’s COVID-19 rather than an injury that will keep the two past MVPs from sharing the field.

According to multiple reports, Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss his first matchup with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love will make his first NFL start in place of Rodgers.

The Packers placed practice squad quarterback Kurt Benkert on the COVID-19 reserve list on Tuesday and there’s no other quarterbacks currently in the organization, so the team will have to find someone else to back up Love against Kansas City.

Permalink 48 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

48 responses to “Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID, won’t play Sunday

  4. Rodgers it probably licking his chomps and laughing his BUTT OFF. If love sucks, it plays right into Rodgers’ hand.

  6. The people happiest about this are the ones who already placed their bets on KC. Terrible news. Just sucked all the joy out of my weekend.

  9. As tempting and opportunistic as it is to post a negative comment now, it won’t happen. No more teasing, taunting, or being mean to fans of other teams and players. It’s not worth it. The world is pretty crappy as it is so instead of retaliating and keeping fires burning, why not take a stand to extinguish those flames by being nice to each other. That being said, although not a fan of his, I am retiring the name ‘Rodgers The One Hit Blunder’ and hope for his sake and that of his fiancé and loved ones, the man a complete and speedy recovery.

  12. This is a best case scenario. The Packers can get a grea look at Love without Rodgers throwing a tantrum. If Love plays good they can ship Rodgers to The Texans, Panthers or Dolphins next year.

  15. Didn’t he say he was vaxxed earlier in the year? If so, wouldn’t he still have time to get 2 negative tests in?

  16. Created the impression he was fully vaccinated when he was not.
    Inexcusable if he let those surrounding him believe the false narrative.

  17. The way the Chiefs Defense has been playing the Pakers aren’t going to be too worried. This comment is coming from A Bears Fan

  18. Oh no…….not that………please, God….anything but that.

    In all seriousness I hope he comes out of it without further issues.

  19. Oh the drama that will ensue! Win or lose there will be lots of Love questions after this week.

  20. It has also come out that he is UNVACCINATED. So even if he starts feeling better, he’s still likely not going to be able to test negative for close to two weeks at the earliest. Likely to miss TWO games. His body, his choice fine, but he’s hurting his team.

    Huge implications for the NFC playoff picture. Hope the dude doesn’t have a bad case, but this is great news the other NFC playoff contenders.

  21. Jordan Love will be ready. And Cobb played a lot of QB at UK. He throws the ball well, and we may see some option looks.

  22. There is a bright side to this I suppose. If Love comes out and just absolutely sucks, it’s more likely the Packers give AR a new contract. If he balls out, well, that’s a good problem to have. Either way it will give us a glimpse at what could be coming.

  27. LMAO…

    SO THE BUG IS IN THE QB ROOM HARD TO FIGURE. BUT YOUR FORGETTING ONE THING.. WHAT IF LOVE TESTS POSITIVE…??

  28. crapsand says:
    November 3, 2021 at 11:04 am

    He’s unvaxed so these comments will be fun!!!!😆😆😆😆😆

    ———————————————————————–

    In August he said he was vaccinated.

  29. Created the impression he was fully vaccinated when he was not.
    Inexcusable if he let those surrounding him believe the false narrative.
    —–
    He’s vaccinated. Said so in August. What makes you think differently?

  30. As a Packers fan this is terrible news and shows there is clearly a problem within the team.

    BUT, how many people who love the NFL said vaccinated teams and players would have a major advantage by the end of the season, well about half way through it’s happeneing and it won’t be the last.

    Get the jabs NFL players and everyone and protect yourselves, your team and each other……Simple….

  31. I’m interested to know if Rodgers is vaccinated. If he is, they can retest until Sunday. Most likely they have already tested him a couple times or blood work confirmed he does have it. Chiefs really lucked out. Time to change my pick.

  33. Everyone’s gut reaction to this news: disappointed he won’t play a football game Sunday. Nobody concerned about his well-being or health.

    Doesn’t that reveal a lot about this “pandemic”? Not to make light of it or anything. Also Rodgers is unvaccinated.

  35. Coming from a Chiefs fan, KC’s defense sucks… That’s not something a random fan from another team has some secret insight on, it laid out for everyone to see every week. They’re paying 3.5 high profile guys on that defense about 70 million a year to do nothing. The 3 worst are Mathieu, Clark, and Hitchens. Jones is the half because he’ll actually try hard for 8-10 games a season.

  36. And here we go….. we are never going to hear the end of this. Especially if Rapsheet and friends are reporting he’s unvaxxed. Long road to Sunday already.

  40. downtoearth1972 says:
    November 3, 2021 at 11:15 am
    Didn’t he say he was vaxxed earlier in the year? If so, wouldn’t he still have time to get 2 negative tests in?
    ————-
    If he’s asymptomatic, yes. If he’s sick, no.

  41. Tough break. I don’t care for Rodgers, but as a Raiders fan, I was going to be rooting for the Pack. Crossing my fingers that Jordan Love can take care of business.

  44. I think we could make an exception here. Even with Melvin Ingram no Chiefs defender will get within 6 feet of him.

  45. So, are we saying the Chiefs have aa chance? I count myself among the bandwagon fans, and if Daniel Jones can run an offense that gives us fits, the balance of the Packers teams left in the absence of Aaron Rogers will too.

  46. Should be suspended for lying and cheating through the protocols. No wonder they are having a huge break-out in Green Bay. They’ve been cheating the system all year, they need to be made an example of, but we all know that won’t happen.

  47. if he’s unvaccinated, he needs to face all the penalties he should have faced for not masking all season. And at what point does it become a suspendable offense? Lying about being vaccinated so he didn’t have to wear a mask needs to have some consequences besides missing one game.

  48. Dammit, I needed them to beat the Chefs this week! Thanks for nothing Rodgers. I hope they fine him or something

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.