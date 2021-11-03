Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID, won’t play Sunday

USA TODAY Sports

When the Packers and Chiefs met in 2019, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes missed a chance to match up with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers because of an injury.

The two teams are set to meet again this Sunday, but Mahomes and Rodgers still won’t be meeting up. It’s COVID-19 rather than an injury that will keep the two past MVPs from sharing the field.

According to multiple reports, Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss his first matchup with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love will make his first NFL start in place of Rodgers.

The Packers placed practice squad quarterback Kurt Benkert on the COVID-19 reserve list on Tuesday and there’s no other quarterbacks currently in the organization, so the team will have to find someone else to back up Love against Kansas City.