Aaron Rodgers was secretly unvaccinated

Posted by Mike Florio on November 3, 2021, 11:32 AM EDT
In the preseason, some quarterbacks made no bones about their unvaccinated status. Others hid it.

Most notably, Aaron Rodgers managed to conceal that he is not vaccinated (until he tested positive for COVID on Wednesday). According to NFL Media, Rodgers is indeed not vaccinated.

Rodgers led reporters to believe in August that he’s vaccinated. Technically, he said he’s been “immunized.” But he clearly implied that he’s been vaccinated, because he said in the next breath that he won’t chastise teammates who aren’t vaccinated.

“Yeah, I’ve been immunized,” Rodgers said in August. “There’s guys on the team that haven’t been vaccinated. I think it’s a personal decision, I’m not gonna judge those guys.”

So, basically, he lied. He lied in order to hide the fact that he’s not vaccinated.

And it wasn’t just his cagey use of the term “immunized,” followed by his vow to not judge a group to which he secretly belonged. A G.M. with another team tried to tell me weeks ago that Rodgers isn’t vaccinated. I looked up photos of Rodgers from the preseason, standing on the sideline in street clothes. (The photo attached to this article comes from one of those games.) He wasn’t wearing a mask. I told my source that this means that Rodgers was vaccinated. In actuality, it means that he was deliberately and flagrantly violating COVID policies to create the impression that he’s vaccinated.

What other protocols did he violate? Was he fined for it? How often was he fined? What other consequences were imposed or threatened?

And why? Why not just be openly unvaccinated?

Here’s why. Rodgers abhors criticism. If he’d been open about his unvaccinated status, he would have heard about it from the media. And so the guy who is so sensitive that he’s sensitive about being called sensitive chose to create the false impression that he’s vaccinated, all because he didn’t want anyone to call him out for not being vaccinated.

That makes it much worse. He deliberately violated COVID protocols in order to keep secret his status — in order to avoid being criticized. And he surely will now use his various platforms to argue that people like me shouldn’t have a platform to criticize him for not being vaccinated, and for endangering others in order to perpetrate his ruse. Which is exactly what he did.

  3. I like teams that take care of business so any one game in mid-season won’t make or break their playoff chances.

  4. His actions in the offseason made it clear he’s only about himself, and himself only. Is this actually surprising news?

    How ya’ll “experts” have the Packers ranked going forward?

  5. Why was he free to play against the Cardinals? He wasn’t a close contact for his number one receiver?? Sounds highly suspect

  6. What is wrong with people? It’s an easily preventable disease with a proven safe and effective FDA approved vaccine. I swear that ignorance is becoming a bigger pandemic than the virus….

  8. Well for starters he shouldn’t be allowed back on a football field.

    This is major, despite so many American’s who think it’s the opposite. Thankfully those people aren’t in charge.

    Aaron in some deep doo doo here. Major doo doo.

  9. Hope J Lo takes his job now. Even as a life long GB fan. Not a team guy, what a fraud, how much else of his persona is a huge fraud?. Much more respect for Kirk Cousins and that hillbilly on the Bills for not hiding their vax status.

  10. Good for him. It’s his own private health history. Don’t care if he lied to me, the fans or the media…none of us have a right to know

  13. It’s one thing if people don’t care about their own health, but to endanger those around you is just unforgivable. Sorry, but I’d cut Rodgers over this, star player or not.

  14. That is weak. I hope he doesn’t get paid while he’s out. Not that it really matters to his bank account.

  15. I am all for their own options with the vax. I got vaxed for health issues of a close relative.

    But cmon Rodgers – what if this is the freaking playoffs? You would have let a fanbase, a state, teammates, and everyone down that puts money towards this game.

    And thanks for lying about it – you said you were immunized, which means vaccinated by definition.

  16. Cam Newton lost his chance to keep his job, because he accidentally violated protocols. And Rodgers has been doing it all season. He needs to be suspended for a while, or no one should be punished.

  24. It’s not about him being unvaccinated, it’s about him being a leader of the team and outright lying to everyone. He has proven to be untrustworthy and now he has put his team in a distinctly disadvantaged position for a playoff run. Who knows how he will feel coming back from a Covid 19 infection. Will he have lung issues like Myles Garrett or will he come back like Lamar Jackson. How can a leader of men let his team down like this? I have lost a lot of respect for this lying misleading character.

  25. “Hey good for Rodgers! No one else’s business!”

    Actually its the team’s business under the CBA for one thing. And any employer has the right know if you’re vaxed or not and putting others at a bigger risk than they otherwise would be. And of course having a higher likelihood of not being available for work.

