Adrian Phillips named AFC defensive player of the week

Getty Images

Patriots safety Adrian Phillips started his NFL career as a member of the Chargers and he had a good day against his former club last Sunday.

Phillips intercepted Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert just before the end of the first half and the Patriots got a field goal that cut the Chargers’ lead to 14-13 before the break. Phillips picked Herbert off again in the fourth quarter and returned that one 26 yards for a touchdown that put the Patriots up for good in what would turn out to be a 27-24 win.

Phillips also had three tackles and a quarterback hit as the Patriots moved to 4-4 on the season.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that Phillips has been named the AFC defensive player of the week in recognition of that outing.