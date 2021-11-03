Baker Mayfield on Odell Beckham: If he’s back, we’ll work through it

Getty Images

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was the target of criticism from Odell Beckham‘s father Tuesday. Odell Beckham Sr. blamed Mayfield for his son’s lack of production, showing plays of the receiver open but not getting targeted.

“I can’t exactly speculate as to who he was speaking on behalf of,” Mayfield said Wednesday, via Jake Trotter of ESPN. “I think a lot of it comes from a father perspective. He wants to see his son succeed. I can’t blame him for that. I want Odell to succeed. That’s where we were at, or at least so I thought. That’s all I have about that one.”

Mayfield said he was not hurt by the video but was “probably just about as surprised as all of you were.”

Mayfield last talked to his teammate Tuesday. The Browns excused Beckham from practice Wednesday as the team and Beckham’s representation discuss “a lot of things.”

The team’s — and Mayfield’s relationship — with the receiver may be too far gone for Beckham to return. The Browns talked to the Saints — and perhaps other teams — about a trade for Beckham, who makes $14.5 million in base salary this season and counts $15.75 million against the cap. But the trade deadline passed, and now the Browns can either cut Beckham or keep him.

Mayfield was asked whether he would accept an apology from Beckham.

“I think any sort of conversation would go a long way,” Mayfield said, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “If he’s back, we’ll work through it. I can put my ego aside.”

Mayfield intimated that the social media posts from Beckham’s father and LeBron James are a distraction, which is just another reason the Browns probably need to cut their losses. They made the playoffs with Beckham playing only seven games, and they are 3-3 this season in the games Beckham has played.

“We’re having to multitask instead of being able to focus on winning,” Mayfield said.