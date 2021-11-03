Broncos designate three corners for return, place Bryce Callahan on IR

Getty Images

The Broncos officially put cornerback Bryce Callahan on injured reserve on Wednesday and they started the clock on getting three other corners back on the active roster.

Essang Bassey, Duke Dawson Jr., and Mike Ford were all designated for return. Bassey and Dawson are on the physically unable to perform list while Ford is on injured reserve.

The move allows them to start practicing with the team and opens a 21-day window for them to be activated. They may be activated at any point in that window, so one or more could play against the Cowboys this Sunday.

Bassey and Dawson both tore ACLs last season. Bassey had 23 tackles, an interception, and a fumble recovery last season. Dawson had eight tackles in 12 appearances.

Ford hurt his knee in Week Five. He had three tackles while playing almost entirely on special teams before getting hurt.