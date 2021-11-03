Browns coach Kevin Stefanski doesn’t deny that he told players OBJ is off the team

USA TODAY Sports

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski had to earn his coach of the year trophy after the fact on Wednesday, dealing with a flurry of questions from reporters about receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Here’s one specific question he was asked: Did you tell the players that Odell is not part of the team anymore?

Stefanski didn’t deny it, either with a perfunctory comment or a Mike Tomlin mic drop. Instead, here’s what Stefanski said: “I would just tell you, again, today he’s excused, and we’ll see where this goes.”

That’s telling. Very telling. Stefanski was asked whether he told the team that Odell is no longer part of it, and Stefanski didn’t deny it. That’s basically an admission. And, indeed, a league source tells PFT that Stefanski did indeed make that statement to the team today.

It’s also telling that Stefanski said he hasn’t spoken to Beckham in the last 24 hours. And Stefanski declined to say whether he tried to reach Beckham.

This means that Odell is done. The only question at the point is when they release him. The reality is that they can’t indefinitely “excuse” him from practice without violating the CBA.