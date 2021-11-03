Browns designate Andy Janovich to return from IR, waive Johnny Stanton

Getty Images

The Browns have designated fullback Andy Janovich to return from injured reserve, the team announced Wednesday.

The Browns placed Janovich on injured reserve Oct. 12 with a hamstring injury.

Janovich appeared in the first five games, with two starts, and rushed for one touchdown. He has seen action on 35 offensive snaps and 53 on special teams.

In six NFL seasons, Janovich has played 69 games with 24 starts. He has 41 touches for 305 yards and five touchdowns.

The Browns waived fullback Johnny Stanton IV, who played in three games with four touches for 12 yards and a touchdown.