Browns “discussing a lot of things” with Odell Beckham Jr.’s representatives

Getty Images

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is not practicing with the Browns on Wednesday and head coach Kevin Stefanski made it sound like there’s a chance he won’t be practicing with the team in the future either.

Stefanski said that General Manager Andrew Berry is continuing to talk to Beckham’s representatives a day after Beckham’s father and LeBron James sent messages pushing for Beckham to be moved to another team. There was a report that the Browns and Saints discussed a trade before the deadline, but nothing came to fruition.

Stefanski confirmed Josina Anderson’s report that the team excused Beckham from the session and said, via Zac Jackson of TheAthletic.com, that “they’re discussing a lot of things” when asked if releasing Beckham is a possibility.

If the relationship between the player and the team is beyond repair, that may be the likeliest one.