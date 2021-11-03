Cardinals put A.J. Green on COVID reserve list

Getty Images

The Cardinals will have to prepare to face the 49ers without the help of wide receiver A.J. Green.

Green has been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list in Arizona. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said earlier this season that the entire roster was vaccinated, which would mean that Green will be eligible to return with two negative tests taken 24 hours apart.

The Cardinals also have DeAndre Hopkins, Christian Kirk, Rondale Moore, Andy Isabella, and Antoine Wesley on the active roster, although Hopkins’ hamstring injury could complicate his availability against the 49ers this weekend.

The Cardinals also placed tight end Demetrius Harris on the COVID reserve list. He was playing behind Zach Ertz and Darrell Daniels.