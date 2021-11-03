CeeDee Lamb says Harrison Smith choked him after a tackle

Getty Images

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb says he was choked by Vikings safety Harrison Smith after a tackle on Sunday night, and the video appears to back Lamb up.

After Smith brought Lamb down at the sideline, Smith’s right arm was on the side of Lamb’s neck, while Smith used his left hand to grab Lamb under the chin.

A video on the Cowboys’ YouTube channel shows Lamb on the bench complaining to teammates about Smith.

“Man was choking the [bleeped] out of me on the sideline,” Lamb told his teammates.

The Cowboys’ website highlighted the issue and suggested Smith will get fined, but otherwise the play has largely gone overlooked. Lamb has every right to be unhappy with his treatment at the hands of Smith.