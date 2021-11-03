Giants had 13 positive COVID tests on Tuesday, RB coach Burton Burns had only positive retest

Getty Images

Giants head coach Joe Judge met media members covering the team in the parking lot of the team’s facility on Wednesday because of enhanced COVID protocols put in place after a round of testing on Tuesday.

Judge told reporters that the team had 13 positive tests among those tested on Tuesday. Some of those positive tests included players and all 13 people were retested after the initial round of results.

Judge said that the only positive in that round of tests is running backs coach Burton Burns, but, because of the results on Tuesday, all players, Tier 1 and Tier 2 personnel are being retested on Wednesday. There is no word on new positives from that round of testing.

The team is scheduled to practice later in the day and Judge said some players will be held out of the session as a result of the testing situation.