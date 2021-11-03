Jets list Corey Davis as doubtful for Thursday night

Getty Images

Mike White did just fine without wide receiver Corey Davis last Sunday and it looks like the Jets quarterback will be without him again on Thursday night.

Davis has been listed as doubtful to play in Indianapolis because of a hip injury. Davis drew the same listing before being ruled out of the Jets’ 34-31 win over the Bengals in Week Eight.

White started that game because Zach Wilson was out with a knee injury and Wilson has been ruled out again. Running back Tevin Coleman (hamstring) and defensive end Bryce Huff (back) also remain out. Guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is not injured, but has been ruled out after being acquired in a trade with the Chiefs on Tuesday.

Left tackle George Fant (ankle) returned for a limited practice Wednesday and is listed as questionable to face the Colts.