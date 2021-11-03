Joe Douglas calls Marcus Maye a “valued member” of Jets after no trade at deadline

Getty Images

Safety Marcus Maye is still a member of the New York Jets following the trade deadline on Tuesday.

Maye is playing out this season with the Jets on the franchise tag and ran into off-field issues earlier this year when he was arrested in February on DUI charges.

Maye stated his desire to remain with the Jets as the trade deadline loomed last week. While he will remain with the Jets through the remainder of this season, comments made by General Manager Joe Douglas on Tuesday indicated his long-term future with the team remains up in the air.

“Marcus is a valued member of this team,” Douglas said, via Al Iannazzone of Newsday. “Love having him here. He’s a fantastic young player. He’s under his franchise tag. We can’t renegotiate a deal with him until the end of the season. We got 10 games left to evaluate him and every other member of this team.”

While Douglas stated his appreciation for Maye, he didn’t commit to anything beyond the final 10 games of the 2021 season.

Douglas did seem to say the DUI incident for Maye was something they’ve been able to move beyond, a sentiment Maye has also stated.

“While you don’t condone the action, you support the man,” Douglas said.

Maye has played in just five games this season as he missed two weeks due to injury. Nevertheless, he’s compiled 40 tackles in those five games with a sack and two passes defended.