Justin Herbert limited Wednesday with right hand injury

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was limited in Wednesday’s practice with a right hand injury.

Herbert originally injured his hand Sept. 26 against the Chiefs in Week 3. He has played every offensive snap this season. Herbert, though, appeared to aggravate the injury when he hit his hand on a Patriots defender on his follow through.

Herbert has completed 63.7 percent of his passes for 1,994 yards with 16 touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

The Chargers practiced without starting cornerbacks Michael Davis (hamstring) and Asante Samuel Jr. (concussion protocol), reserve safety Alohi Gilman (ankle) and backup running back Justin Jackson (quadriceps).

The Chargers designated linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. (ankle) to return from injured reserve as he returned to practice Wednesday. It opens Murray’s 21-day window to return to the active roster.