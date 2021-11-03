Matt LaFleur: Packers have followed all COVID protocols

USA TODAY Sports

The ability of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to hide his vaccination status creates plenty of questions about what the Packers and the league knew, when they knew it, and what they did about it.

Specifically, many wonder whether and to what extent Rodgers complied with the COVID protocols applicable to unvaccinated players. As explained previously, Rodgers appeared on the sidelines of all preseason games in street clothes and with no mask. That amounts to at least three violations of the preseason COVID protocols.

There may have been more. On Wednesday, coach Matt LaFleur insisted during a press conference that the team has followed all COVID protocols. Obviously, however, Rodgers breached those protocols on at least three different occasions.

Of course, there would have been no reason for Rodgers to violate COVID protocols in the building, if no cameras or reporters were present to see him wearing a mask. Presumably, Rodgers welcomed the potential fines as the price of pushing the false narrative that he’s vaccinated. There would be no reason to not comply in situation where there was no risk of Rodgers being outed as unvaccinated.

Even now, word is beginning to trickle out that teammates knew he wasn’t vaccinated. No one blabbed, however. It helps that media has limited access to the facility, during the pandemic.

We’ve asked the NFL various questions regarding whether and to what extent protocols were breached by Rodgers, and whether and to what extent he was fined. Let’s see what the league has to say about whether the rules were applied as written to the reigning MVP, or whether the NFL looked the other way.