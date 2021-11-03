Matt LaFleur: Packers have followed all COVID protocols

The ability of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to hide his vaccination status creates plenty of questions about what the Packers and the league knew, when they knew it, and what they did about it.

Specifically, many wonder whether and to what extent Rodgers complied with the COVID protocols applicable to unvaccinated players. As explained previously, Rodgers appeared on the sidelines of all preseason games in street clothes and with no mask. That amounts to at least three violations of the preseason COVID protocols.

There may have been more. On Wednesday, coach Matt LaFleur insisted during a press conference that the team has followed all COVID protocols. Obviously, however, Rodgers breached those protocols on at least three different occasions.

Of course, there would have been no reason for Rodgers to violate COVID protocols in the building, if no cameras or reporters were present to see him wearing a mask. Presumably, Rodgers welcomed the potential fines as the price of pushing the false narrative that he’s vaccinated. There would be no reason to not comply in situation where there was no risk of Rodgers being outed as unvaccinated.

Even now, word is beginning to trickle out that teammates knew he wasn’t vaccinated. No one blabbed, however. It helps that media has limited access to the facility, during the pandemic.

We’ve asked the NFL various questions regarding whether and to what extent protocols were breached by Rodgers, and whether and to what extent he was fined. Let’s see what the league has to say about whether the rules were applied as written to the reigning MVP, or whether the NFL looked the other way.

21 responses to “Matt LaFleur: Packers have followed all COVID protocols

  1. The NFL can clearly see if the Packers are not following protocols in the press room, behind facility doors, and on the sideline. So, the Packers have been following the line.

  2. Yeah, im sure they did coach but not the main player by lying about his vax status he put all of the team at risk. Shamefull by him

  3. Goodell treats NFL stars differently than the average players.

    The NFL protects the owners above all…and then it protects the star players. Everyone else is subject to the rules.

  5. This should get interesting. Will the NFL apply the rules to Rodgers? I seriously doubt it. He’s one of their cash cows.

  6. Cam lost the chance to keep his job, because of Covid protocols. Rodgers conduct has been much more egregious than Cam’s, and at least Cam was honest. After the Gruden leaks, I dont see how the league can go easy on Rodgers.

  7. Based on the Snyder debacle thinking the first 2 rules of Fight Club apply. 1st rule: You do not talk about Fight Club. 2nd rule: You do not talk about Fight Club.

  9. He went through a alternative Immuno therapy over the summer and his doctors sent all the info to the NFL to get their blessing. Once he tested positive the NFL decided the therapy would not meet the Vaxxed standard and labeled him unvaxxed.

  11. Failing to get vaxxed, when working in a tight three-person QB room, is pretty irresponsible and selfish. It may be a personal decision, but it is also a selfish and irresponsible decision for someone who purports to be the team leader.

  12. Who cares? Everyone is going to catch the virus at some point if haven’t already….vaccinated or not.

  14. I thought players had to have someway to tell if they were vaccinated or not vaccinated, whether it would be different color bracelets or decals. There is no way that coaching staff had no idea of his status but aloud this farce to continue.

  16. Everything will be fine. GB will run all over KC and all this nonsense will be forgotten. The downfall of greatness will have to wait another year…

  17. Adams was vaccinated and is still not cleared over a week later. If Rodgers makes it back in 10 days …. maybe vaccinations arent the reat savour that many think they are….

  18. Wonder when he “really” tested positive…. I’m sure he was in contact with his receivers who tested positive and were out of the Thursday game before they tested positive. Maybe he should have been identified as a “close contact” at that time? Too bad the Packers aren’t playing the Vikings this week. Backup QB? No problem.

  19. The NHL suspended Kane for 31 games for lying about his vaccine status because of the dangers he could impose, the NFL should do the same. If the Packer’s new about it it should be a hefty fine and the loss of several draft picks, if it is the coach suspended him for a year for misleading the league.

  20. The fully vaccinated Mayor of LA has Covid. The fully vacinated Press Sec Jen Psaki has Covid. Vaccinated NFL players are constantly getting Covid. Isn’t it time we ask some real questions?

  21. Even if the team knew and kept quiet, the players he played against, the people he shook hands with or hugged after the game, the reporters he talked to, probably didn’t know.

