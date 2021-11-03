Michael Thomas announces he will not play this season

Getty Images

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas will miss the entire 2021 NFL season.

Thomas announced today that he will not be able to play this year because of a setback on the ankle injury that he initially suffered last year.

“I’ve always been a man of faith and these past few months my faith has truly been tested,” Thomas wrote. “As many of you know, early last season I injured my ankle and worked extremely hard over the next few months to get back in time to finish the season. Unfortunately, the rehab didn’t go as planned and earlier this offseason it was apparent I would need to have a procedure to repair the injury. Since then, the team and I have worked diligently, day and night to rehab and get me back on the field. Unfortunately, there has been another small setback which we will have to address. To my displeasure, I will not be able to make it back in time for this season but will do everything in my power to get back to the player I have always been. I know God doesn’t make mistakes so I will continue to follow in his path, and can’t wait to be back on the field in front of the best fans on the planet.”

Thomas was the 2019 NFL offensive player of the year, but he struggled to stay healthy in 2020 and is now missing all of 2021. The Saints will hope he can return in 2022.