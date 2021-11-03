NFL reviewing whether Packers failed to enforce COVID-19 protocols

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 3, 2021, 4:55 PM EDT
Aaron Rodgers could land the Packers in hot water, as the league is now looking into whether the team failed to enforce the league’s COVID-19 protocols for unvaccinated players.

A statement released by the NFL today acknowledged that the league office will investigate whether the Packers didn’t enforce the league’s rules about masking, distancing and other safety procedures. Rodgers wasn’t named in the NFL’s statement, but it was an obvious response to the revelation today that Rodgers is unvaccinated.

“The primary responsibility for the enforcement of Covid protocols within club facilities rests with each club,” the NFL said in its statement. “Failure to properly enforce the protocols has resulted in discipline being assessed against individual clubs in the past. The league is aware of the current situation in Green Bay and will be reviewing the matter with the Packers.”

Despite coach Matt LaFleur’s insistence that the Packers have followed the protocols, Rodgers was on the sideline at all three preseason games wearing street clothes without a mask, which is a violation of the rule that requires everyone except players who are active for the game to wear masks. If the NFL is serious about enforcing its rules, the Packers should be in serious trouble.

