Nick Caserio: We’ll evaluate Deshaun Watson situation as we move along

Getty Images

The trade deadline came and went without the Texans trading quarterback Deshaun Watson and General Manager Nick Caserio didn’t say how close a deal came to getting done when he met with reporters on Wednesday.

Caserio said he had no comment on the “mechanics and logistics” of discussions surrounding a Watson trade in recent days. Reports indicated a deal with the Dolphins was close, but any deal was contingent on Watson settling the civil lawsuits against him and PFT reported that the Texans wanted a bigger return if settlements were in place.

With Watson now set to be on the roster through the end of the season, the prevailing thought is that the Texans will look to trade Watson at that point. Caserio said the team’s focused on football now and will cross that bridge when they get to it.

“We’re moving forward and we’ll evaluate that situation as we move along here,” Caserio said, via Aaron Wilson of SportsTalk 790.

Caserio said in July that he didn’t think Watson’s situation was a distraction and reiterated that on Wednesday. With a deal off the table until after the Super Bowl, it shouldn’t become one unless Watson were to decide to report to work and the Texans don’t want him there.